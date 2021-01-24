Malarial tones 1: Savouring suicide

Everyday, she considered this mission that was daily looking like licit suicide and as the deadline drew closer, she knew she had to make a choice.

A government that came up with a policy that looked like a sudden urge to use the loo had left the masses embarking on suicide mission every day. She shook her head.

Three times she had dreamt she committed suicide. Those three times, she had woken up with heart beating wildly. I didn’t come into this world with Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card, so go ahead and block me, she read aloud and smiled.

She was going through contacts’ statuses on WhatsApp. That was her favourite pastime of recent. Some friends’ statuses put her in the best of moods. So, she found herself going to read updates on such friends’ statuses whenever she was moody.

Something tugged at her mind. She went back to read that funny status again. She remembered she had to pick some stuff from the shops and jumped up. There were days she spent hours going through statuses as she waited for orders and monitor her daily dispatches to her clients. She was into almost anything saleable.

One does not get a good and full view of the masquerade, standing on a spot. So, she had her fingers in every pie. She almost hit her head on a wall as she walked to the door, her eyes on a funny Tiktok video on a contact’s status. She laughed loudly and stopped suddenly. Did she say she didn’t mind if her sim cards became useless? Really?

She felt feverish suddenly. She knew she needed her sim cards the way fish needed water. She dropped her phones on the armrest as she drove out of the building. On a second thought, she placed a magazine over the phones. Those traffic robbers appear like ghosts. She shivered as she remembered her last ordeal in their hands.

She heaved a sigh of relief as she got to the supermarket. She picked her phones and put them carefully in her handbag Her phones were her engine room and they were important because of the almighty sim cards. She was a very popular lady and her activities online were legendary.

Apart from catching her fun on social media, she was into online business -her only source of livelihood. She had so many friends and followers online. Yeah, she could be described as a social media influencer too. Suddenly, her hands were clammy. She knew that ‘offline’, she wasn’t really social. She wasn’t fun. She found it difficult to sustain friendships.

Her relationship was in a mess. Most of the many ‘friends’ she had were mere acquaintances in the true sense of the word. She didn’t know the home address of 99.9 per cent of her so called friends, she had met fewer, real time.

To make matters worse, in years, she hadn’t been to the homes of most of her numerous cousins nieces and nephews and other relatives that she interacts with on social media.

But they chat and catch fun every day. She knew who went where, why and what happened there.

On social media, they vend information per second. Suddenly, she felt she was choking and started coughing to clear her throat. It was a wrong move. She stopped immediately. It was too late though. People stared at her and starting giving her a wide berth.

Those who had their nose masks under their chins pulled them up to cover their mouths and noses and those who had them on nonetheless adjusted them properly on their faces.

In the present day world, coughing and sneezing are like a capital offence.

Feeling feverish could earn you an emergency stay in an isolation facility. She was in the grocery section of the supermarket. People were looking at her in a funny way. She knew what they were thinking and that made laughter to surge through her. She tried to hold down the laughter so people wouldn’t think she was mad and regretted it immediately.

It seemed that her village people were out for her that day, for saliva jammed in her throat and tried to force itself out in form of a powerful cough she couldn’t control.

To make matters worse, she started sneezing and suddenly, people started running helter skelter out of the big shop. She dropped her shopping basket and ran after them into the carpark, jumped into her car and drove out like one possessed.

She glanced at her rear mirror as she drove down the street, deliberately took the wrong turn just in case someone was trailing her. She didn’t want to lead someone to her home. She knew she wasn’t sick but it would be her word against that of the many people that witnessed her coro-like display in that shop.

For once, she thanked her stars that Nigeria was still backward in terms of gadgets that could pick up the details of a fleeing woman in a car in a densely populated part of town. Lagos State Government was only interested in traffic offences for now.

As long as she didn’t drive against traffic or beat traffic, she was safe. She smiled as she took a tortuous way home. As she nosed her car into her compound, that suicidal thought came again. As she killed the engine, she knew she had to embark on that mission.

Time was running out. She had no choice. She felt sad… To be continued! Happy new year my esteemed readers.

Your Sunday tonic is back. Do keep a date with me here.

Send your observations to: julietbumah@ gmail.com

