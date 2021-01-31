Malarial tones 2: Coro fright

Once she was inside her tiny apartment, she took a deep breath, exhaled slowly and shrieked with laughter. Phew! She was home and could behave ‘coronally’ without fear.

That thought threw her into another fit of spasmic laughter, which ended in a highpitched cough that brought tears to her eyes. With tears running down her cheeks, she went to a corner of her kitchenette and pulled out a covered bucket tucked behind two cartons of noodles, piled on top of each other.

The carton beneath was filled with reusable shopping bags, while the one on top had few packets of noodles, two packs of pastas and some grains in small plastic containers. In the bucket was a bag of sachet water.

She pulled one sachet out, bit off a corner of it with her teeth and drank it. It didn’t completely quell the cough but it helped. She pulled out four more sachets, covered the bucket and carefully pushed it back behind the noodles cartons.

No one must know that a social media influencer who could pass for a slay queen had something to do with ‘peasant’ sachet water. She had empty plastic water containers.

She usually collects the best brands of ‘bottled’ water containers anytime she came across them. She would fill them with sachet water and keep them in her fridge.

Those were the bottles she displayed in her videos when necessary. She was also very careful when disposing used sachet water bags. She would pack them in a black shopping bag and throw in the bin outside the gate. Keeping up the image of the big girl came at a cost. It took a lot to maintain a fake life!

She laughed again and it ended in another round of wicked cough. Her throat felt sore. She needed to rest. She went to lie down on her mattress placed on the floor. She had been planning to get a bed frame for over a year but the type she would like to get was very expensive.

She had wanted to save up for it but too many things were contending for her meagre resources. Business had been dull the past one year, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone was complaining anyway.

She yawned and took her phone from her handbag and started flipping from Instagram to Facebook then to WhatsApp. She was a member of a clownish club on WhatsApp where she relieved stress each time she was worked up.

The online club, LaughterHub, is true to its name. It’s a group where members throw jokes, jabs and laugh genuinely.

Someone without a sense of humour and thick skin to absorb jabs wouldn’t remain in the club for up to twenty-four hours. Members of the group were actually very hardworking people (men and women, 35 years and above) with enviable means of livelihood.

Many of them had not met real time but they had bonded so much that one would think they were blood siblings. There were 261 unread messages from LaughterHub.

She clicked on the club’s icon and scrolled through the chats. Her face broke out in a smile as she read the chats. A member of the club who went by the name, The Don, always posts interesting jokes in the group.

One of his posts left her in stitches: “I was coming home Saturday evening after a hectic day and found a small bag on the ground. I opened it and behold, what I found inside; $50,000!

Fear first catch me. I took the bag home and when I emptied the content on the floor, I found some documents, ID card, debit card and an IPhone.

I thought of throwing the SIM and the documents away and keeping the iPhone and money. But after deliberating on it, I decided to leave things as they were, hoping the owner would call. Not long after, a call came through on the iPhone. I picked and talked with the caller. It was the owner of the bag because he named everything in the bag.

“We met afterwards and I handed him the bag. He offered me $3000 but I turned it down.

However, he asked for my phone number, saved it on his phone and left. Yesterday, he called me and offered me a job in an oil company for N850,000 per month, a 3-bed fully furnished flat and gifted me a 2020 Range Rover SUV.

“As I was smiling and testing the car, dreaming of how I’d be cruising it, my wife touched me and said: ‘Oya, oga wake up, the eba don ready.”

Her phone almost fell off her hands as she laughed. She scrolled down the chat and frowned. A joke on waking up to a phone with invalid SIM brought worry lines to her face. She hadn’t registered for the National Identity Number! Fear tugged at her heart.

She felt a funny feeling in her throat and coughed. She might need a cough mixture, she thought, and made a mental note to get one. Her phone beeped and she cheered up as she checked.

She had many orders for the Valentine ensembles she was marketing online for the season. Valentine’s Day was exactly two Sundays away and it was time for brisk business again.

She had some beautiful, fashionable reds and other love-related colours to for sales. She quickly responded to the enquiries, firmed up some pending orders and sent her accounts details where required.

She was happy. Business was looking up. She was about to relax when a broadcast from one of her acquaintances reminded her that scratchy throat could be a symptom of Coronavirus. Her heart almost stopped beating!

She stared into space and few seconds later, the cough came. She scanned her mind for where she had been in the past two weeks and froze.

She looked like she’d seen apparition in whites…

Let’s continue this journey on Sunday.

Send your observations to: julietbumah@ gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...