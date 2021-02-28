Malarial tones 5: Enemy within

Juliet Bumah Hetty wished Lola would just leave. She had been with her for more than two hours and she needed to get ready for lunch date with Bolu. Lola had become a regular visitor to her flat.

She really didn’t mind her visits but Lola was always prying into her past with her questions. She wanted to know everything about her and that was the part she didn’t like. Also, she wanted to know everything about Bolu.

Hetty kept wondering why Lola was so interested in Bolu’s life, her relationship with him, how they met, et cetera.

She was driving her crazy with her questions. “He’s so handsome and seemed very rich,” Lola said. “Haaaaaaaaa! Common! You’ve seen him only once,”

Hetty exclaimed. “Yeah once, but I’m old enough to decipher such things. Not that I’m interested in him though. He’s not my type. I like them a bit older,” Lola said. “But your guy, the one that funded your birthday last year seemed to be in Bolu’s age range,” Hetty countered her.

“That guy? After him, I don’t want anything close to his age again. I want an older, more mature man who won’t play with my heart,” she said and smiled. “What happened between you two?

What did he do?” Hetty asked. “Oh don’t worry,” she said and laughed. Hetty raised her eyebrows. “I actually messed up. I shouldn’t complain. I double-dated with a guy that just got into town. Didn’t know they knew each other. Very handsome, cool guy with an incredibly deep pocket. He spent so much on me and was ready to spoil me silly.

He liked me so much and was preparing to take me to Dubai for shopping. Then, he took me to hang out with his friends and one of them turned out to be my guy. My guy was furious with me.

He dumped me there and then and his friend, my new guy, spat bile on me with words.

They all left me there. I guess they all moved to another fun spot. I felt bad for weeks…those were sources of good money lost. I blame myself though. My guy was almost proposing before this other dude walked into my life. Forget it. It’s past. I’m ready for a new relationship,” she said and laughed.

Hetty stared at her. She imagined what the atmosphere would have been where two friends found out they were dating the same girl. She shook her head. “I guess you’re expecting him,” Lola said, bringing her back to the present. “Who?” Hetty asked. “Your guy. Your new catch,” Lola said with a smile.

“Yes. He’s coming. Any issue?” Hetty asked. “No. Just asked for fun,” Lola said with laughter, adding, “What time is he coming?” “He should be here any moment,”

Hetty said. “Oh, I guess I should leave so you can prepare for his coming,” she said with a wink. “I’m not asking you to leave,” Hetty said without thinking.

“You need a quiet time with him. I’ll come back later. Moreover, I have to sort out some things in my flat. Just let me know when he’s gone,” she said, heading towards the door. “We’re going out for lunch,” Hetty said. “Great. Enjoy yourself,” Lola said with a smile.

“Thanks dear,” Hetty said as the door closed behind Lola. She was glad she had left. She needed to get herself ready for the date. She glanced at the wall clock and realised she had about half an hour and it would take her about an hour to get herself perfectly made up and dressed. Her phone rang. It was Bolu. She hoped he hadn’t arrive too early.

“Hello dear,” she said, hoping he wasn’t at her door for she wasn’t looking presentable at all. “My angel.

How are you doing?” He asked. His husky voice sent sweet feelings all over her. “Just to let you know I’m on my way to you,” he told her. “Oh, I’m getting ready. How long before you get here?” She asked. “Less than twenty minutes without traffic,” he said.

“Oh…okay…I’m here,” she stuttered. “Someone sounds like she’s not ready,” he teased. “Don’t worry, I’ll be ready. Just keep coming,” she said. Gosh, twenty minutes! Barely enough time for her to put on her dress.

No time for makeup at all. She ran into her room and looked wildly around. She ditched the sexy blue gown she planned to wear.

Won’t look good without makeup. She pulled out a blue skinny jeans and looked around. Her eyes settled on some white chiffon tops she had for sale.

She sorted through them and grabbed her size, tore off the label and dropped it on her bed. She glanced at her face in the mirror and grimaced.

She was looking so dull. She dashed into the shower and was out in five minutes. She splattered on her face and body creams and grabbed her lingerie…

Meanwhile, Lola left Hetty’s flat for hers to change into a transparent black top and a skimpy nude bandage skirt.

She touched up her face with powder and mascara and spritzed a good measure of her best perfume on her pulse spots.

She reviewed her ensemble in her full length mirror and smiled. She went to her bedroom window and peeped.

Then she went back to the living room, slipped into a flat mule, picked her phones and went out. She hummed her favourite song as she descended the stairs. She was just in time to see a flashy car drive into the compound. She smiled within her and hoped it was him.

From Hetty’s voice, Bolu knew she wasn’t near being ready. Women! He shook his head and smiled. Funny enough, there was no traffic and he was on her street in less than twelve minutes. He thought of driving around to give her more time to get ready but decided against it.

He would park on the street in front of her house and wait a while in the car before calling her to announce his presence.

Alas, there was no space to park in front of her house when he got there. He honked and the security man came out.

He seemed to have recognized him because he threw the gate open and he drove him.

He was about beckoning on him to tell him he would make some calls in his car before going into Hetty’s flat when he saw a skimpily clad lady walking towards his car. He recognised her immediately as Hetty’s co-tenant.

He watched her sashay towards him. Just then, he remembered the phone number she slipped into his palm in Hetty's sitting room last Sunday. He rolled down his window as she bent over, exposing her cleavage….

