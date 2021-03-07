Malarial tones 6: Serpentine encounter

Few paces to the car, Lola signalled the security man at the gate. He hurried to her. She told him something and gave him some money.

The man nodded and went to the gate house, dropped something and went out. She watched him close the gate gently behind him.

Then, she catwalked to the passenger’s side of Bolu’s car door, bent, smiled, tapped the window and motioned to him to wind down. “See who we have here. Hello handsome,” she greeted him immediately the window went down.

“Good afternoon,” he responded. “Yeah it’s a beautiful day. Been a while,” she said. “How?” Bolu asked. “I mean you’ve not visited Hetty. Or you’ve been finding it difficult to sneak out to see her?” She asked lightly. “Is that what she told you?” He asked with a frown.

“Aaaaaah no. She wouldn’t say such. I’m just wondering why you haven’t been here since Valentine’s day,” she said, adding, “A gentleman would ask a lady to sit down”.

“Sit down? Where?” Bolu asked, confused. “In your car of course. Or are you in so much of a hurry that you can’t spare me a moment?” She asked. “Not so,” he said, releasing the door latch.

Since Hetty didn’t sound ready when they spoke a while ago, he would waste little time outside. Lola opened the car and slid into the passenger seat beside him. She closed the door gently.

“This is a beautiful ride. You seem to have many of them. This isn’t the ride you came with on Valentine’s day. I thought that one was beautiful. This is more beautiful,” She said. He said nothing. “How many more of these beauties do you have in your garage?” she asked him.

He laughed and asked, “So what do you want? What do you want to tell me?” “Who told you I have something to tell you?” She asked. “So why did you force your way into my car?” He asked. “Did I?

You let me in,” she said, laughing and looking wildly around her. Bolu smiled, turned to look her in the eyes and asked, “Why did you pass your phone number to me discreetly in Hetty’s flat?”

“And why didn’t you call me? I actually thought you didn’t remember I gave you something,” she said and smiled. “Look, what do you want from me?” He asked politely. “I want your friendship. I want us to be friends,” she said. “But we’re not enemies,” he said. She smiled, looked around her and said, “I want us to be friends. I want you to patronize me,” she said. “How? What business are you into?” He asked. “Well…well…I’m into em…em…a lot of things,” she said. “Lot of things like…?” He asked.

“You know…things like…like…like things like men’s stuff and general things. I do shopping for people,” she said. Somehow, Bolu wasn’t convinced. Something wasn’t real about her. “You didn’t call me. I expected your call,” she said suddenly. “I what?

Oh yeah, I didn’t call. It was a busy week for me. I travelled,” he said. He wasn’t too busy. He travelled though. But he could have called her if he wanted. After all, he was communicating with Hetty frequently. Hetty! He almost forgot why he was there.

Oh no! This lady was bad energy for him. As he made to pick his phone to announce his presence to Hetty, Lola barged into his thought. “What do you do for a living? What’s your surname?” She asked.

Hetty glanced at the wall clock for the umpteenth time. He told her he’d be with her in twenty minutes or so. It was almost an hour now. If she knew he’d take so much time, she would have made up and wore the blue dress she had in mind for the occasion.

Now, she had hurriedly squeezed herself into jeans and top and had to wait for like ever. She didn’t call him earlier so it wouldn’t look like she was too eager. But what if something happened to him on his way to her? What if his car broke down? What if he had an emergency that made him turn back?What if he was involved in an accident? She panicked and picked her phone.

“I asked what you do for a living,” Lola said. As Bolu turned to her, his phone rang. Hetty! He answered, “I’m sorry dear. Was about to call you. I’m coming up…or will you come down? No problem…”

By the time he ended the call, Lola was already out of the car and was walking back into the building. Phew! He checked his time and realised he had spent almost an hour with Lola.

No wonder Hetty was upset. He almost flew out of the car and raced upstairs to her flat. When she opened the door, he scooped her into his arms and kissed her all over, apologising profusely. “I’m sorry my love. I do keep to time but something beyond my control cropped up and I had to sort it out,” he said. “

It’s okay but you could have called me to let me know. I was worried,” she said. He kissed her again. He took particular note of her use of the word ‘could’. A potential troublesome female would favour a more definite ‘should’.

Hetty had inadvertently passed an unplanned test of character. He was happy. He might have struck his gold with her. He smiled and kissed her again.

“I know, my love. It won’t happen again,” he said and meant it. “I guess we have to be on our way,” he added. Hetty nodded and picked her handbag. She almost sailed out of her flat with him. She was giddy with joy.

He called her “My love” twice. The first time he used the phrase, her ears twitched but she felt he didn’t mean it. But using same phrase the second time within minutes couldn’t be a coincidence. Sweetener flooded her system.

As they stepped out, Hetty saw a very beautiful Sports Utility Vehicle ‘sitting’ pretty in front of the building but no sign of Bolu’s car. “You should have brought your car inside the building,” she told him.

“That’s my car,” he nodded towards the SUV. That was when they saw Lola taking selfies from all angles of the car. Bolu froze… Let’s continue this journey on Sunday! Send your observations to: julietbumah@ gmail.com

