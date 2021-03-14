Malarial tones 7: Temptress on the prowl

Bolu’s face was a study in confusion. After his encounter with Lola a while ago, he knew she was capable of anything. He had thought of mentioning it to Hetty that he bumped into Lola on his way in but didn’t. He wished he did.

Lola could just mention it! Hetty sighed and he drew her close to him. They both waited and watched Lola prance around the SUV and took her selfies. Bolu didn’t want to draw her attention to the fact they were out there watching her. It was only when the security door opened and the gateman stepped out that she turned and saw them.

“Oh, you have a beautiful ride, Bolu,” she said, and winked at Hetty. “Oh thanks,” Bolu murmured as he led Hetty to the car. “When are you coming back? Or are you sleeping over?” Lola asked Hetty with a smile.

“Would be back in a couple of hours. Tomorrow is Monday. He has to go to work,” Hetty said. Oh nice. Enjoy your date,” Lola told Hetty with a smile and mouthed a kiss to Bolu when Hetty wasn’t looking her way. “She’s a funny being,” he said as he nosed the SUV out on the street. “Who?” Hetty asked. “Your friend,” he said. She sighed and smiled. She wished she could tell him that she wasn’t really her friend.

“By the way, you look so beautiful… naturally beautiful. It’s becoming difficult to come across ladies who feel comfortable in their skin. You know, with the layers of makeup and add-ons, one isn’t sure of the identity of most ladies,” he told her. She smiled. She didn’t know what to say but she was happy. Every disappointment, they say, is a blessing.

Things were falling into place for her. She had planned to wow him with ‘face beat’ glamour but had to dress casual because she didn’t have enough time to do that. “My love, you have the best shape. Your Jeans accentuates your figure… your angelic white top too,” he said with a smile and patted her hands briefly. Hetty’s heart leaped with joy.

She almost said a silent prayer for Lola whose long visit made her not to have enough time for her planned ‘long beauty routine’ that would have enabled her layer her face with fillers and colours.

She settled very well into her seat and enjoyed the smooth ride to the posh restaurant he took her. It was their first date and he made sure Hetty enjoyed herself. He also seized the opportunity to get to know Hetty better.

“So tell me, who are you dating presently and where is he,” he asked her suddenly. Hetty stared blankly at him for a moment. It was as if she was trying to understand what he meant. He noticed the confusion on her face and smiled. “Never mind,” he said.

“I’m not dating anyone presently,” she said suddenly, looking him straight in the eyes. “Why? If I may ask,” he said. She stared at him for a moment and said, “None showed interest”. Bolu laughed hard. Her answer was blunt but funny.

“So why do you think none had shown interest?” “I guess I’m not beautiful enough or there’s something about me that scares them off me,” she said. He stared at her. She looked very serious.

He smiled at her. He loved everything about her, but she looked like she was scared of something. “Mind telling me what the problem is?”

He asked. She smiled and began, “I had a guy that I think loved me. We were together for three years or thereabouts…” Her phone rang and she answered. He noticed that a frown flickered across her face as she spoke softly into her phone. Anything wrong?” He asked.

“It’s Lola. She said she slipped and fell on the staircase. She wanted to know if I’m on my way. She sounded scared…” She said. “Oh no! She needs help? Let’s go and take her to the hospital,” he said, signalling a waiter.

He asked for their bill and paid. Hetty caught a glimpse of the ‘hefty’ figure and marvelled. More than seventy thousand naira for just a bottle of wine and two plates of seafood! “Call her and tell her we’re on our way,” he told her. Hetty tried Lola’s number and it was switched off. She sighed.

***** Lola smiled as she ended the call. She called the Uber driver that she used frequently. She had put him on standby the past two hours. She gave the Uber driver her location and switched off her phone.

The Uber driver arrived in less than seven minutes and she smiled. She hoped her plan would work.

“Look, I want us to trail a guy. He bought things from me and refused to pay. He resigned from his workplace and his line has not been going through. I saw him drive out with a co-tenant. I just want us to trail him to his home.

I won’t go in. I’ll go back some other day to see him,” she told the Uber driver. The guy hesitated and said, “I’m sorry it’s against our code of practice to trail somebody. We’re not allowed to do that,” he told her.

“Look, I’m not making any trouble with him. I don’t even want him to know that we’re behind him. Moreover, I’ll pay you handsomely for your time,” she told him. She switched on her phone and fiddled with it. A call came in.

“A friend took me to the pharmacy. I’m better dear. Sorry I ruined your evening,” she whispered as if in pain.

The Uber driver was surprised at her tone. Women! Lola smiled. Her plan worked. Hetty was on her way back with Bolu. All she wanted to do was to trail Bolu to his home. Ajufter that, she’d make her move… “Oh, here they come.

We’ll wait here until he’s leaving. Then we follow him,” she told the Uber driver… Let’s continue this journey on Sunday! Send your observations to: julietbumah@ gmail.com

