Body & Soul

Malarial tones 7: Temptress on the prowl

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah Comment(0)

Bolu’s face was a study in confusion. After his encounter with Lola a while ago, he knew she was capable of anything. He had thought of mentioning it to Hetty that he bumped into Lola on his way in but didn’t. He wished he did.

 

Lola could just mention it! Hetty sighed and he drew her close to him. They both waited and watched Lola prance around the SUV and took her selfies. Bolu didn’t want to draw her attention to the fact they were out there watching her. It was only when the security door opened and the gateman stepped out that she turned and saw them.

 

“Oh, you have a beautiful ride, Bolu,” she said, and winked at Hetty. “Oh thanks,” Bolu murmured as he led Hetty to the car. “When are you coming back? Or are you sleeping over?” Lola asked Hetty with a smile.

 

“Would be back in a couple of hours. Tomorrow is Monday. He has to go to work,” Hetty said. Oh nice. Enjoy your date,” Lola told Hetty with a smile and mouthed a kiss to Bolu when Hetty wasn’t looking her way. “She’s a funny being,” he said as he nosed the SUV out on the street. “Who?” Hetty asked. “Your friend,” he said. She sighed and smiled. She wished she could tell him that she wasn’t really her friend.

 

“By the way, you look so beautiful… naturally beautiful. It’s becoming difficult to come across ladies who feel comfortable in their skin. You know, with the layers of makeup and add-ons, one isn’t sure of the identity of most ladies,” he told her. She smiled. She didn’t know what to say but she was happy. Every disappointment, they say, is a blessing.

 

Things were falling into place for her. She had planned to wow him with ‘face beat’ glamour but had to dress casual because she didn’t have enough time to do that. “My love, you have the best shape. Your Jeans accentuates your figure… your angelic white top too,” he said with a smile and patted her hands briefly. Hetty’s heart leaped with joy.

 

She almost said a silent prayer for Lola whose long visit made her not to have enough time for her planned ‘long beauty routine’ that would have enabled her layer her face with fillers and colours.

 

She settled very well into her seat and enjoyed the smooth ride to the posh restaurant he took her. It was their first date and he made sure Hetty enjoyed herself. He also seized the opportunity to get to know Hetty better.

 

“So tell me, who are you dating presently and where is he,” he asked her suddenly. Hetty stared blankly at him for a moment. It was as if she was trying to understand what he meant. He noticed the confusion on her face and smiled. “Never mind,” he said.

 

“I’m not dating anyone presently,” she said suddenly, looking him straight in the eyes. “Why? If I may ask,” he said. She stared at him for a moment and said, “None showed interest”. Bolu laughed hard. Her answer was blunt but funny.

 

“So why do you think none had shown interest?” “I guess I’m not beautiful enough or there’s something about me that scares them off me,” she said. He stared at her. She looked very serious.

 

He smiled at her. He loved everything about her, but she looked like she was scared of something. “Mind telling me what the problem is?”

 

He asked. She smiled and began, “I had a guy that I think loved me. We were together for three years or thereabouts…” Her phone rang and she answered. He noticed that a frown flickered across her face as she spoke softly into her phone. Anything wrong?” He asked.

 

“It’s Lola. She said she slipped and fell on the staircase. She wanted to know if I’m on my way. She sounded scared…” She said. “Oh no! She needs help? Let’s go and take her to the hospital,” he said, signalling a waiter.

 

He asked for their bill and paid. Hetty caught a glimpse of the ‘hefty’ figure and marvelled. More than seventy thousand naira for just a bottle of wine and two plates of seafood! “Call her and tell her we’re on our way,” he told her. Hetty tried Lola’s number and it was switched off. She sighed.

 

***** Lola smiled as she ended the call. She called the Uber driver that she used frequently. She had put him on standby the past two hours. She gave the Uber driver her location and switched off her phone.

 

The Uber driver arrived in less than seven minutes and she smiled. She hoped her plan would work.

 

“Look, I want us to trail a guy. He bought things from me and refused to pay. He resigned from his workplace and his line has not been going through. I saw him drive out with a co-tenant. I just want us to trail him to his home.

 

I won’t go in. I’ll go back some other day to see him,” she told the Uber driver. The guy hesitated and said, “I’m sorry it’s against our code of practice to trail somebody. We’re not allowed to do that,” he told her.

 

“Look, I’m not making any trouble with him. I don’t even want him to know that we’re behind him. Moreover, I’ll pay you handsomely for your time,” she told him. She switched on her phone and fiddled with it. A call came in.

 

“A friend took me to the pharmacy. I’m better dear. Sorry I ruined your evening,” she whispered as if in pain.

 

The Uber driver was surprised at her tone. Women! Lola smiled. Her plan worked. Hetty was on her way back with Bolu. All she wanted to do was to trail Bolu to his home. Ajufter that, she’d make her move… “Oh, here they come.

 

We’ll wait here until he’s leaving. Then we follow him,” she told the Uber driver… Let’s continue this journey on Sunday! Send your observations to: julietbumah@ gmail.com

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Comic sensation Debo Macaroni and Tana Adelana to host BON awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Guests at the up coming 2020 edition of Best of Nollywood (BON) awards scheduled to hold on December 5 in the Ekiti will be thrilled with the best comic relief as Debo Macaroni and pretty Nollywood actress, Tana Adelana will be hosting the big event.   This was revealed by Seun Oloketuyi founder of the […]
Body & Soul

In my time, we took pride in our totality as women –Agatha Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  It’s mother’s day celebration and we like to hear from a mother and a great woman how important a woman is to the society? The importance of a woman to the society can be found in nature herself. Nature replenishes and takes care of all the needs of the society. Right from Creation, God […]
Body & Soul

Hotbillz on journey to build an entertainment empire

Posted on Author interview with IFEOMA ONONYE

From a professional dancer, to a 9 to 5 job and then back to music and presently making his way into mainstream entertainment, Ebuka Mathew Igbokwe, born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, says that one thing he must do in his life is to harness all his talents. The founder of Hotbillz Empire Record label […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica