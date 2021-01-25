Malaysia infiltrates Nigerian with palm oil worth N65.4bn

…captures 18% market share

SMUGGLING

Smuggling of banned adulterated crude palm oil (CPO) into the country’s market has discouraged local production

Plans by the Federal Government to boost palm oil production are being threatened by foreign countries as Malaysia has taken over 18 per cent of Nigerian palm oil market in the country.

Within the last one year, Nigeria took delivery of 240,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil valued at N65.4billion ($139.3million) between January and December 2020, from Malaysia alone.

Malaysia had reduced price of the produce in July 2020 from $720 to $580.50 per tonne to encourage exports as local demand reached 1.5million tonnes in Nigeria, while local production stood at 900,000 tonne. Between January and May 2020,

Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) exported 113,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil, while a total of 127,000 tonnes ferried in the form of CPO/palm olein to Nigeria.

However, it said that the volume was about 13.2 per cent lower compared to the same period last year because of coronavirus pandemic, adding that in the last five years, average Nigerian palm oil import was 1.31 million tonnes per year because of sharp drop in local palm oil production in the country.

In July, 2020, Malaysia introduced a 100 per cent export duty exemption on Crude palm Oil (CPO) to woo Nigerian importers. In 2019, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, complained that Nigeria still spent $500 million on oil palm importation annually despite being the largest producer and exporter of the product in the 50s and 60s, controlling close to 40 per cent of the global market share.

However, he noted that the country barely produced up to three per cent of the global supply of palm oil, with an estimated production of 800,000 tonnes of palm oil, while countries like Malaysia and Indonesia produce 25 million and 41 million tonnes of palm oil respectively.

Emefiele added: “We have also become a net importer of palm oil, importing between 400,000 – 600,000 MT of palm oil in order to meet local demand for this commodity.”

Also in 2020, the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) complained that smuggling of the produce and influx of banned adulterated crude palm oil (CPO) into the country’s market had discouraged local production, noting that indigenous companies were losing about $500 million annually, while Malaysian exporters are smiling to their banks.

Already, the Central Bank of Nigeria in one of its assessments of the oil palm industry had explained that the country would have been earning approximately $20 billion annually from processing of palm oil if it had sustained reasonable levels of investment in its production.

It was revealed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that while Nigeria recorded 1.2 million tonnes or one per cent of annual production to gain recognition as the fifth highest producer in the world, a 2019 analysis revealed that Indonesia produced 42.50 million tonnes of annual oil palm or 58 per cent of global production; Malaysia, which was ranked second, produced 19 million tonnes per annum or 28 per cent of global production; Thailand’s output as the third producer was 2.8 million tonnes or four per cent; Colombia was in fourth position with1.53 million tonnes.

According to Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Nigeria will import more Malaysian crude palm oil in the next few months to replenish the declining stock and surge in demand in post-Covid-19. Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position, however, revealed that there had been a surge in the imports as MV Philoxenia berthed at the Lagos Port complex with 12, 699 at Apapa Bulk Teminal Limited, while MV Gulf Mishref has been moored to offload 25,000 tonnes at ENL Consortium terminal.

Also at Josepdam terminal, Tincan Island Port, Ardmore Sea Lion offloaded 10,000 tonnes.

Like this: Like Loading...