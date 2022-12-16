Malaysia landslide leaves campers dead, dozens missing

At least eight people have been killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide hit a camping site in Malaysia’s Selangor state, officials say.

The landslide took place around 03:00 on Friday (19:00 GMT Thursday) just outside the hilly Genting Highlands, north of the capital Kuala Lumpur, reports the BBC.

Authorities are scrambling to rescue people who may be buried in the mud.

More than 90 people had been camped at a farm site on the side of a road.

Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency said it had rescued 53 people so far. But dozens more remain missing.

“I pray that the missing victims can be found safely soon,” said Malaysia’s environment and natural resources minister Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad on Twitter.

He noted rescue teams had been working since the early morning. He and other government officials are due to visit the site of the disaster today.

The landslide struck a farm stay area in Batang Kali town, 50km (30 miles) north of the capital.

It began up a slope about 30m (100ft) higher than the campsite, and affected about an acre of the surrounding land.

Pictures posted online by Malaysia’s rescue agencies showed crews of helmeted workers clambering up uneven ground, past uprooted trees and other debris.

It’s unclear what triggered the landslide – local media said there had been no heavy rains or earthquakes in the lead up to it.

