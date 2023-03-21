Maldives 2023: Award to Sports Minister, reward for hardwork, says Kanu

Former international, Nwankwo Kanu, has applauded the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare over the recent award given to him in Male, Maldives. Dare received ‘Special Recognition Award’ at the Maldives 2023 Sports Awards, where the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, also showered praises on the Sports Minister.

Kanu, who also received a sports icon award on the night, said it was a thing of pride for Nigeria that the two of them got international awards. “I felt proud when the minister mounted the stage to receive his award. The citation of the good things he has done was enough to reflect that his hardwork earned him the award. It was a big deal and a manifestation of the giant strides the minister has taken during his tenure. “Many sports personalities from various parts were there and to receive award in an event of such is a great thing. I am happy with my award too and Nigerians should be particularly proud of the award given to the minister. It is an unusual thing and positive sign for a Nigerian administrator to be so recognized.

I cannot recall if we have had such before.” A total of 128 awards were given to various recipients across the world in 18 categories, including national athletes of Maldives. Former Italian football captain, Fabio Canavaro and former English keeper, David James also received sports icon awards. The ceremony was also graced by the Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Abba Yola, Managing Director and CEO of Premium Trust bank Emmanuel Emefienim, Director of Federations and Elite Athletes Department Dr. Ebojaiye among others.

Like this: Like Loading...