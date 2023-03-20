Maldives Sports Awards: President Solih salutes Dare’s impact on Nigerian sports

…as minister, Kanu bag awards

President of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, at the weekend, showered encomiums on the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, for his rapid impact on Nigerian sports during his tenure. The Maldivian President said Dare’s giant strides in sports were a big plus to Nigeria and the African region. He made this remark at the Maldives 2023 Sports Awards, where Dare received a Special Recognition Award for his huge contribution to sports in Nigeria and the African region.

The President said: “I congratulate the Nigeria Sports Minister, and I want people to know that we followed his progress over a period of time. “We believe his positive steps will continue to boost sports in Nigeria in the years to come.” The Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, also stated that the award was a reward for Dare’s hard work within a short time in office.”

Some global sports personalities were also conferred with Sports Icons Award at the ceremony. Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, was top of the list of icons recognised on Friday nigh. Others were Italian World Cup-winning captain, Fabio Canavaro, and England’s ex-goalie, David James, among others. In his response, Dare thanked the organisers of the event and added that the recognition was a challenge to him to do more in any capacity he finds himself.

Like this: Like Loading...