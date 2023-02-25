2023 Elections News

Malfunctioning BVAS Machine Delays Voting In Magodo-Isheri

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As voting kicked off smoothly at the Isheri Grammer School, Isheri-Oke, Magodo Phase 1, the exercise was characterised by a malfunctioning BVAS machine.

However, in a swift reaction, the Resident Election Commission (REC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje who addressed journalists at the Isheri Grammar School, said, “We are going to access all of the problems and see how we are going to address all of them without creating rumpus in the system in future elections.

“Some of the problems the two Bevas machines used at the 043 unit under the Isheri Junior/Senior Grammar School complex are the equipment often failing to respond when clicked to capture some photographs and fingerprints of some voters.

Even efforts to capture the images of some voters for accreditation with the two Bivas machines initially failed often, prompting officials conducting the elections to bypass those whose accreditation posed challenges. They however attended to fresh candidates while returning later to those that posed problems earlier.

In all, New Telegraph investigations showed that malfunctioning Bivas machines ultimately resulted in creating unnecessary delays in the election processes.
Another major challenge experienced in Isheri Grammar School includes the late deployment of voting materials to Polling Booth 026 at George Street Olowora), still under the Isheri Grammar School.

As of 11.30 am yesteŕday, three community persons from the affected Polling Booth 026 arrived at Isheri Grammar School and complained that as of 11.30a.m.election materials and INEC officials were yet to arrive at the Polling Unit in Olowora.

Chijioka Mmadu, one of the community persons from the area told the New Telegraph that voters under that unit had been waiting since 8 am without the appearance of them conducting the voting exercise. Although officials that  were supposed to be deployed there were not on ground, INEC officials who received the compliment promptly arranged a replacement for the team that was deployed to the unit

On his part, the resident election commission in Lagos State said, “There may be some skirmishes here and there but we are looking at them and collating them so that they may help us in the next election.”

Responding to a question on whether the authorities should allow a period of grace considering that voting materials didn’t get to most centres on time, Agbaje said,

“I have sent messages to all the election officers that on no account should anyone be allowed to leave voting centres without voting. “Every person in the queue will have to vote until the last person. When it is 2.30 pm, they may have to block the line so that all those who are already inside will have to vote before the end of the exercise.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

