Mali: Buhari pledges Nigeria’s commitment to harmony among ECOWAS countries

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s commitment to peace and harmony among ECOWAS countries. He gave this assurance yesterday at the Presidential Villa when he received updates from former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on the face-off between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire over detained Ivorian soldiers. Jonathan is ECOWAS Special Envoy on the situation in Mali. About 49 Ivorian soldiers had been detained in Mali for ‘unlawful entry,’ and only the three females in the team have been released, leaving 46. The development is currently threatening a rupture in the relationship between the two countries. Cote D’Ivoire has condemned the act as ‘hostage taking,’ and says it may take action, hence the need for intervention of ECOWAS leaders, as advocated by the Special Envoy, former President Jonathan. President Buhari pledged an initiative from Nigeria, towards immediate resolution of the impasse.
Related Articles
AMACOG ’92 gives back to MAPOLY
…as c’ttee chair harps on old students’ support The Chairman, Planning Committee of the 30th Graduation Anniversary of the 1992 set of the Associatition of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Dr. Femi Adefila, has emphasised the need for old students to play active roles in developing their alma mater. Adefila, in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Putin: World faces food crisis due to West’s sanctions
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West’s sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices. The West’s sanctions over Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Victory result of Oyebanji’s popularity – Adamu
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has congratulated the Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, over his resounding victory at the governorship election held at the weekend. In a letter of congratulation to the governor-elect signed by Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Samuel W. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)