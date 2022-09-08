News

Mali: Buhari pledges Nigeria’s commitment to harmony among ECOWAS countries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s commitment to peace and harmony among ECOWAS countries. He gave this assurance yesterday at the Presidential Villa when he received updates from former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on the face-off between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire over detained Ivorian soldiers. Jonathan is ECOWAS Special Envoy on the situation in Mali. About 49 Ivorian soldiers had been detained in Mali for ‘unlawful entry,’ and only the three females in the team have been released, leaving 46. The development is currently threatening a rupture in the relationship between the two countries. Cote D’Ivoire has condemned the act as ‘hostage taking,’ and says it may take action, hence the need for intervention of ECOWAS leaders, as advocated by the Special Envoy, former President Jonathan. President Buhari pledged an initiative from Nigeria, towards immediate resolution of the impasse.

 

Our Reporters

