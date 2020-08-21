Mali coup leaders to reopen borders

The army officers that seized control in Mali have announced that land and air borders will be reopened on Friday.

The borders were closed after a coup this week.

The coup leaders have also said they are in contact with opposition groups about starting the process of appointing a transitional president.

West African leaders have continued to call for the ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, to be reinstated immediately, reports the BBC.

The regional bloc ECOWAS says it is sending envoys to Mali to ensure the return of constitutional order.

The opposition has called for a rally on Friday in support of the coup.

Like this: Like Loading...