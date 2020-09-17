News

Mali: FG backs ECOWAS’ resolution on return to civil rule

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The federal government has expressed support for the resolution of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), insisting on revert to civil rule even for the proposed transitional government. Vice-PresidentYemiOsinbajo stated this on Tuesday during an interview with journalists shortly after the Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS in Accra, Ghana. Osinbajo, representing President Muhammadu Buhari, joined other leaders in the sub-region at a meeting presided over by the new ECOWAS Chairman and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Describing the over 5-hour meeting as very fruitful, the Vice-President said “I think the position of the Authority of Heads of State, (the highest organ of ECOWAS) is very clear, mainly that ECOWAS will not accept a change of government by force and that this will be completely unacceptable.” Osinbajo went on: “For the purpose of what has happened in Mali, the transitional government must be headed by a civilian and also the general principle that marks a transition period should be within a maximum of about 18 months.”

“There was consensus among all of the Heads of State, and I think it is helpful that the position of the Authority of Heads of State is speaking with one voice. And that ECOWAS is united on the most fundamental questions of democracy and good governance.” The sub-regional body has been involved in peace talks with the key actors in the Mali political crisis which reached a peak with the sack of the civilian administration by officers from the country’s Armed Forces, who formed the Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP). At the meeting included Presidents of Senegal, Macky Sall; Ivory Coast, Mr. Alassane Ouattara; Togo, Mr Faure Gnassingbe; Faso, Mr. Roch-Marc Christian Kabore; Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde; Niger, Mr Mahamadou Issoufou; ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator to Mali crisis, former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou; among other diplomats and senior officials.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta: Govt reopens movies, cinema houses, reads riot act to operators

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

As part of plans to ease the lockdown due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state, the Delta State Government yesterday granted approvals and directed films and cinema houses to reopen for business. The lockdown order was imposed on the nation since March to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19 pandemic. This was […]
News

UNICAL-ASUU protests nonpayment of 5 years allowances

Posted on Author Clement James

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar (UNICAL) chapter yesterday staged a peaceful protest on the campus to protest non-payment of over five years’ unpaid allowances owed by the university authorities. The protest, which began at the International Conference Centre of the university, took the protesting lecturers to the main […]
News

Enugu varsity gets 11 new professors

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), has elevated 11 of its lecturers to the rank of professorship. The varsity also promoted 31 others to the position of associate professors.   Professor Charles Eze, Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution, announced the promotion in Enugu at the weekend during a programme,m tagged: “Celebration of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: