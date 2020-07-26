Mali peace talks: Buhari should first stop killings, halt economic slide in Nigeria –IYM

Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu Ukoh at the weekend expressed shock that despite the myriad of socio-economic, security and other existential challenges threatening the survival and existence of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari found time and energy to travel to Mali to discuss problems facing that country.

Ukoh expressed surprise that Buhari, who he said had never left the comfort of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital, since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country in March, could find the Mali trip so urgent and emergent above other problems facing Nigeria. Ukoh, who also wears the cap as Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) and Deputy Secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), contended that whereas Mali needs help to overcome her challenges, but that Nigeria was even at a more complex cross road and that only the truth can save the country now.

He said that it has become public knowledge that the 1999 Constitution and the unitary structure practiced in the country today encourages a lot of bad behaviour from the political leaders; and queried what the current administration and Nigerians were waiting for to reconstruct the structure of the country and move Nigeria forward.

Insisting that “the unitary structure can no longer carry the edifice”, he reiterated his call for the restructuring of Nigeria which he said would lead to a new and peoples’ constitution.

“For five straight days in Kajuri and other local government councils in southern Kaduna, innocent men, women and children were daily slaughtered by rampaging Fulami herdsmen while they were sleeping. Gory photos of their badly muti-lated corpses are currently awash online.

“Katsina and other North West States are boiling, whole communities sacked by armed gangs, as the hapless residents run into the bushes.

“The North East remains Boko Haram territory, as military formations are not spared by the blood-thirsty vermin. They kill our soldiers weekly, even as the morale of our soldiers remains low, over the performance of the non performing over-stayed service chiefs. Few days ago, five aid workers were gruesomely murdered in a horrific video trending online,” he noted.

Ukoh further lamented that Okene-Lokoja road has become kidnappers haven, while Lagos to Abuja travellers face horror daily even as Ajaokuta-Lokoja axis has also become impassable with kidnappers shooting, abducting, raping and slaughtering Nigerians unchallenged.

“All over the country, armed robbers and kidnappers hold sway from the Niger Delta, through the South East, down to the South West. Nigerians cannot sleep with both eyes closed. “But our President found time to visit Mali, to settle political disagreement amongst top Malian politicians.

“For how long will traumatised Nigerians watch in consternation? “The politicos have been entertaining and shocking citizens this penultimate week. Reeling from the ruling party’s leadership battle, EFCC, and NDDC drama exposed the rot in the system, in a bizarre and embarrassing manner.”

