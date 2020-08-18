Top Stories

Mali President, Keita, arrested by mutinying soldiers

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was arrested on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako.
The arrest came after soldiers mutinied at the Kati army base outside of Bamako and rounded up a number of senior civilian and military officials.
Meanwhile, West African leaders condemned the military mutiny in Mali on Tuesday, urging soldiers to return to their barracks as rising extremism threatens the region’s stability.
The 15-nation bloc known as ECOWAS said it “vigorously condemns” the uprising, which started with gunshots at an army base and tactical vehicles rolling into the capital, Bamako.
ECOWAS “calls on the military to return to their positions without delay,” the regional bloc said in a statement.
The confusion in Bamako — including reports of blocked roads and officials under military arrest — comes as protesters seek to oust President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

