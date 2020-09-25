News

Mali to swear in civilian interim leader after coup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mali’s new president is to be sworn into office, five weeks after the overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.
Former Defence Minister Bah Ndaw, 70, was picked by the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, to head a transitional government until elections, which are expected in 18 months, reports the BBC.
Col Goita will be his vice-president.
The appointment of a civilian president was a condition for the West African regional group, Ecowas, to lift the sanctions it imposed after the coup.
Stocks of goods are running low in the capital, Bamako, where businesses are hoping for an announcement from Ecowas after the inauguration.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was overthrown on August 18 following mass protests against his rule over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy and a dispute over legislative elections.
Mali is also struggling with intense Islamist violence, with thousands of French, African and UN troops based in the country to tackle the militants.
The coup sparked international condemnation, but it was welcomed by many Malians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Ohanaeze tackles Daura over call to jettison power shift

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday sharply disagreed with President Muhammad Buhari’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura on his proposal for Nigeria to jettison power rotation ahead of 2023 general election. Reacting through deputy national publicity secretary, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that if Daura’s postulation was targeted at 2023 presidential election then he […]
News

World Bank awards contract for gully erosion control in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The World Bank- Assisted Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) disclosed yesterday the award of contract for the erosion control of the ravaged Iguosa community, a suburb of Benin in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. The state Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Alex Oleije, stated this during the presentation […]
News

Ex-LCCI chair: Banks must keep lending to MSMEs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following PricewaterHouse Coopers’ (PwC) survey on age-long challenge of obtaining funding faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, a former Chairman, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Small and Medium scale Enterprise Group (SMEG), John Kachikwu, has insisted that banks must continue to give credit to SMEs despite the financial challenges posed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: