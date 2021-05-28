News

Malian leaders released after Jonathan’s intervention

The Interim President of the Republic of Mali, Bah Ndaw and the Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have been released from detention following the intervention of former President Goodluck Jonathan, mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the crisis in Mali. The development came a day after military officials said the country’s transitional president and prime minister had resigned while in detention. The two embattled political leaders were earlier arrested and detained by the military authorities in Mali in what appears to be part of an ongoing power tussle in that country.

Jonathan had travelled to Bamako on Tuesday to meet with the military leaders and other stakeholders after the sudden turn of events in the transition process in that country. The mediator and his team had on Wednesday obtained the commitment of the military leaders to release Ndaw and Ouane, after visiting them at Kati Barracks, near Bamako where they were being held, to ascertain their health condition.

Before visiting the President and Prime Minister in detention, Jonathan had met with Colonel Goita where he demanded their unconditional release and urged the authorities to maintain peace and stability which, according to him, were fundamental to the conduct of the transitional process. The release of President Ndaw and Prime Minister Ouane early Thursday, came three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers, nine months after they were appointed to lead the transition government. They had been heading the interim government under the transition charter with the aim of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months.

