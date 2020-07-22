Business

Malicious malware causes havoc among currency app users

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Cerberus Trojan, a malicious malware attached to a Spanish currency calculator, bypassed Google’s security barriers and infected users that downloaded the app from Google Play, a report said.
The Calculador de Mondeda app, or Spanish currency calculator, was approved for use by Google Play in March 2020, and was downloaded over 10,000 times by users of tablets, smartphones and mobile devices, according to a Zdnet.com report.

At first the app appeared to be a useful tool for currency conversion. However a dormant code activated the Cerberus Banking Trojan and created an overlay on financial and banking apps a user previously downloaded.
Once a user put in a pass code for a banking app, the information was stolen and sent to a malware command-and-control server, which also forced a download of additional applications to the infected device, according to the report.

The Cerberus Trojan malware, which has been in circulation since June 2019, was able to circumvent security controls and read text messages that delivered one-time user pass codes, as well as grab two-factor authentication controls.

Avast security experts discovered the malware this week, but once identified, the command-control server disappeared, removing the malware from the app.
“Although this was just a short period, it’s a tactic fraudsters frequently use to hide from protection and detection, i.e. limiting the time window where the malicious activity can be discovered,” an Avast security researcher told ZDnet.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG’s move to end post-harvest losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Hope for food security is in sight following Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo’s recent pronouncement that post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities for the nation’s agricultural produce would soon be a thing of the past. Taiwo Hassan reports The negative impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak has affected virtually all the key sectors of the economy, […]
Business

WFE issues guidance on non-default losses

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is setting out how CCPs ensure that certain non-credit losses that might rarely occur in relation to central clearing are allocated in a transparent, predictable and equitable manner.   WFE guidance addresses the treatment of such ‘non-default losses’ (NDLs) as […]
Business

Lender disburses N52.9bn for 62 projects in two years

Posted on Author Abdulahab Isa

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N50 billon Export Development Fund (EDF) it secured in 2018 has financed 62 projects transacting to total disbursement of N52.9 billion between 2018 till date. The bank realised profit in the sum of N2.03 billion in 2019 and 1.09bn in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: