Mali’s junta releases President, Prime Minister

Mali’s coup leaders have released interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

They were freed at around 01:00 local time (01:00 GMT) on Thursday, the BBC’s Noel Ebrin Brou reports.

The two men had been held at a military camp since Monday.

“We were true to our word,” an unnamed military official is quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

The president and prime minister were forced to resign after being stripped of their powers by the military – the second coup in the West African nation in nine months.

