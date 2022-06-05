Politics

Mallam Ubandoma congratulates Tambuwal, Dan’iya, Gwanda Gobir on emergence as PDP Senatorial candidates

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has congratulated his principal, the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on his affirmation as the Senatorial torch bearer for the Sokoto South Senatorial District that makes up seven local governments areas of Yabo, Shagari, Tambuwal, Kebbe, Dange/Shuni, Tureta, and Bodinga.

Mallam Ubandoma also felicitated with his brother, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Munir Muhammad Dan’iya on his successful affirmation as the Senatorial candidate of PDP in the Sokoto North Senatorial Candidate comprised of Sokoto North, Wamakko, Sokoto South, Tangaza, Gudu, Kware, Binji, and Silame local governments.

In a similar vein, the gubernatorial candidate also felicitated with Hon Shu’aibu Gwanda Gobir on his affirmation as the Senatorial candidate of PDP in the Sokoto Eastern District that has these local governments of Gwadabawa, Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Gada, Illela, Wurno, and Rabah.

Mallam Ubandoma expressed that the people of these three Senatorial Districts were lucky to have these eminently qualified individuals vying to represent them at the highest lawmaking body in the country. While noting that the candidates have acquired vast knowledge of parliamentary etiquette in their respective political past. He, therefore, appealed for more cooperation, unity, and understanding among party leaders, and also request more prayers for a successful outing as the 2023 general election draw near, he was confident that PDP will emerge victorious from top to down.

 

