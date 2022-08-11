Malnutrition: Bauchi children to benefit from MSF interventions

Determined to mitigate malnutrition among children, international medical humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as ‘Doctors Without Borders’ has supported health authorities in Bauchi State to start an inpatient treatment centre for children suffering from malnutrition in the state. The new project, according to MSF, includes a 55- bed inpatient therapeutic feeding centre (ITFC) for the treatment of severely malnourished children with complications in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state. In a statement signed by MSF Field Communication Officer, Abdulkareem Yakubu, a total of 6,667 children were screened for malnutrition by the MSF team. Of these, 14.8 per cent were malnourished and in need of medical care, indicating high needs of nutritional services in the area.

