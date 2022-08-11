Malnutrition: Bauchi children to benefit from MSF interventions

Determined to mitigate malnutrition among children, international medical humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as ‘Doctors Without Borders’ has supported health authorities in Bauchi State to start an inpatient treatment centre for children suffering from malnutrition in the state. The new project, according to MSF, includes a 55- bed inpatient therapeutic feeding centre (ITFC) for the treatment of severely malnourished children with complications in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state. In a statement signed by MSF Field Communication Officer, Abdulkareem Yakubu, a total of 6,667 children were screened for malnutrition by the MSF team. Of these, 14.8 per cent were malnourished and in need of medical care, indicating high needs of nutritional services in the area.
Related Articles
Glo-sponsored African Voices features change makers in aviation technology
The Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices this weekend continues its tradition of featuring young Africans who are making significant impact in their immediate environment and on the continent at large with the story of two aviation technology enthusiasts – Botswana’s female flying wonder, Kgomotso Phatsima, and Ernest Teye Matey, a Ghanaian space engineer. Followers of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Plateau attacks: Reps ask army chief to establish military bases
The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Chief of Army Staff to establish military bases in areas attacked by bandits in Angon-Gyero, Kyensar in Munbutbo, Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Kukawa, Dada areas of Garga, Dugub in Kanam Local Government Areas of Plateau State. It also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Umahi: I’m defecting to APC to protest PDP’s injustice against S’East
…says ‘I didn’t demand for PDP 2023 presidential ticket’ Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he was defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pretest alleged injustice by his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Umahi also said he did not jump ship because PDP refused to give him their 2023 presidential ticket contrary to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)