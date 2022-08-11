News

Malnutrition: Bauchi children to benefit from MSF interventions

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Determined to mitigate malnutrition among children, international medical humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as ‘Doctors Without Borders’ has supported health authorities in Bauchi State to start an inpatient treatment centre for children suffering from malnutrition in the state. The new project, according to MSF, includes a 55- bed inpatient therapeutic feeding centre (ITFC) for the treatment of severely malnourished children with complications in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state. In a statement signed by MSF Field Communication Officer, Abdulkareem Yakubu, a total of 6,667 children were screened for malnutrition by the MSF team. Of these, 14.8 per cent were malnourished and in need of medical care, indicating high needs of nutritional services in the area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Glo-sponsored African Voices features change makers in aviation technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices this weekend continues its tradition of featuring young Africans who are making significant impact in their immediate environment and on the continent at large with the story of two aviation technology enthusiasts – Botswana’s female flying wonder, Kgomotso Phatsima, and Ernest Teye Matey, a Ghanaian space engineer. Followers of the […]
News

Plateau attacks: Reps ask army chief to establish military bases

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Chief of Army Staff to establish military bases in areas attacked by bandits in Angon-Gyero, Kyensar in Munbutbo, Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Kukawa, Dada areas of Garga, Dugub in Kanam Local Government Areas of Plateau State. It also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social […]
News

Umahi: I’m defecting to APC to protest PDP’s injustice against S’East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

…says ‘I didn’t demand for PDP 2023 presidential ticket’ Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he was defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pretest alleged injustice by his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Umahi also said he did not  jump ship because PDP refused to give him their 2023 presidential ticket contrary to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica