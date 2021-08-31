Metro & Crime

Malnutrition biggest threat to child survival in Northeast – UNICEF

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the rate of malnutrition in the North East, which was described as a threat to child survival and development in the region.

Officer-in-Charge, UNICEF Maiduguri Chief of Field Office, Samuel Sesay, who spoke at a three-day media dialogue on Child Undernutrition on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Borno State, stressed that household food insecurity, poor health services, climate change insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed in no small measure, to the high level of undernutrition amongst children under the age of Five in the North East.

With focus on Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states, he noted that the situation where children were continuously bearing the greatest burden of climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict confronting the region was totally unacceptable.

He said: “There is no sugar coating it – malnutrition is the underlying cause of nearly half of all deaths in under – five children globally and it is currently the biggest threat to child survival and development in Northeast Nigeria.

“Households in the region are experiencing unprecedented levels of food crisis and hunger. Household food insecurity, poor infant and young child feeding and care practices, as well as poor feeding environment, hygiene and health services have been identified as the underlying causes of under nutrition in children.

“In North East Nigeria, however, conflict, multiple displacements, destruction of sources of livelihood for households, destruction of basic infrastructures and services, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are peculiar contributors to the growing number of children affected by undernutrition.

“The importance of good nutrition on children’s development is enormous, with a far reaching impact on child education, health, adult earning power, individual and family finance as well as the country’s economy. Ensuring good nutrition in children helps families and is a cheaper route to nation building.”

Reporter

