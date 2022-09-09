News

Malnutrition: FG creates nutrition depts in MDAs, may feature in 2023 budget

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

In order to tackle malnutrition in the country, the federal government has commenced the creation of Nutrition Departments in various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) just as it mulls the possibility of including them in the 2023 budget. Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo, disclosed this at a virtual meeting with the National Nutrition Council in Abuja yesterday. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President, “we are at a point where we can move the needle especially with the creation of nutrition departments in line ministries and ensuring that we get nutrition on the budget line and it is actually done properly.”

The Council, with the approval of the President, has now ensured that nutrition departments exist in several Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministriesof Health, Agriculture, Humanitarian Affairs, Women Affairs, Information and Culture, Industry, Trade and Investment, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), among others.

 

Our Reporters

