Malpractices: Education Minister tasks examination agencieson ICT

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has urged Examination and Assessment Agencies in the country to build multi- dimensional approach to addressing the menace of examination malpractice, including the adoption of ICT in tackling the menace of Examination Malpractices. Adamu, who made the call in Lagos State, while declaring open a one day National Sensitization Workshop on Malpractice in Nigeria, jointly organised by the National Examinations Council NECO and the National Assembly, said that this had become necessary as Nigeria was under developed in tackling issues of examination malpractices. Represented by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, he noted that weaponising of exams to candidates was an unfair assessment.

“Examination malpractice is a major problem affecting the conduct of public exams in Nigeria and let me say that Nigeria is under develop in tackling issues of malpractices in our exams,” he said. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, who called on the National Assembly to enact laws for sanctions on consequent actions, added that complexities arise follow- ing the loss of core values in the Nigerian societies. “Because we have forgotten our value system, they have collapsed and until we fix this, it may take a long time before the system recovers we should look at the ways of correcting our value system.”

While advocating for conducive learning environment, he suggested that culprits of examination malpractices must be made to face the law, even as he urged the government the culprits, while urging the legislators to enact laws that would stop the trend. Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, said in his comments that the National Assembly frowns at Examination Malpractice, saying that this would soon be tackled holistically.

