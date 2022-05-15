Mama G, Mercy Johnson, Simi, Teni, other stars sizzle in new commercial

The use of several Nollywood greats, musicians and humour merchants is the highlight of a bouquet of television commercials (TVCs) released recently by digital transformation leader, Globacom.

The commercials currently ruling the airwaves and online platforms parade leading actors such as Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Tina Mba, Victor Osuagwu, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro, Damilola Adegbite, Odunlade Adekola, Timini Egbuson, Yvonne Jegede and Jide Awogbona. Popular comedians including Gordons, Funky Mallam, Dan D Humorous, MC Forever and Instagram sensation, Broda Shaggi, as well as singers Teni and Simi are featured in the commercials.

The company, which is referred to by entertainment lovers as a ‘Network of Stars’, used the heavyweights in the highly captivating adverts to provide information on how subscribers can link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) on the Glo network.

Globacom said that the “Glo NIN Offer” in the commercials is a one-time bonus offer applicable only to customers who were barred from making outgoing calls on the Glo network as directed by regulatory authorities due to NIN non-compliance.”

Once subscribers link their NIN to their SIMS, they will get a N20,000 bonus which can be used to call, browse and text on the network.

