Mama Julianah Ademolahan Adeleye: A bridge builder, a peacemaker

had to do some fresh searching for the meaning of April FoolS Day before writing this. It has something to do with an annual custom on 1 April consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes. One search revealed that it has been celebrated for several centuries by different cultures, though its exact origins remain a mystery. It was on April 1, 2021, anniversary that my Mama Julianah Ademolahan Adeleye departed from this world at the age of 88 to meet her maker. It was at the same age that my father passed on in 2015. She was a beautiful Princess, the fourth of the six children of Eye Lisa of the Arapayan dynasty from the royal household of Oloofe of Oke-Iju, Akure North, Ondo State, Nigeria. She was the last one standing. It was an end of a generation. It is impossible for me to accept and believe that my Mama is no more. It took me so long to gather my thoughts together to write this tribute. There is this feeling that when next I visit home, she will still be there. My mother’s life was an open book on integrity, fairness, courage, humility, enterprise, love and fear of God.

Fairness

Among her siblings and in the community, she was a bridge builder and a peace maker. My mother hated cheating. Whenever there were burning issues to be settled, she would be the point of last resort. On her own initiative, she would go behind the scene to meet warring sides and beg them to shelf their swords. Like rain, she kept no enemy. She would state things as they ought to be. She would always call a spade a spade, and among her age group association, they knew her for who she was, a woman of integrity.

Courage

As a woman of virtue, my mother stood by my father during thick and thin. She helped him in his farm; she regularly planted her own vegetables and what was needed to run the home. She was the stop gap when Papa was slow to provide for our needs. Her energy cannot be quantified. She was a superwoman.

Love

To have eight children and still love them equally would sound very impossible. But that was what my Mama did. Her love was unconditional. In her court, being the elder would not make Mama tolerate oppression, and for the younger, ones, she would insist that they were obedient and respectful. The same love that she had for her children was what she extended to her extended family and everyone she had contact with.

Enterprising

My mother was an entrepreneur, a jack of all trades and master of all. She was an eko (corn pap) maker and seller. We, the children at different stages of growing up had to help her do a lot of selling on the street. She was also a garri seller. There were other petty things she harvested from farm, bought and sold to make ends meet. When her mother, Eye Lisa passed on, my Mama took over the basket for selling cola nut and bitter cola and carried on the trade. And all the time, from her sales, the family fed to their satisfaction with hardly anything left as profit margin.

Faith

Mama was a devout Christian who loved God with all her heart and soul. Even as recent as last year, she still accepted and hosted the Alaga Ikore during the annual harvest in her church. She played her part in the house of God and in her age group association- Egbe Majekobaje without blemish.

She lives on

One of our prayers that God answered was for Mama not to witness the death of her remaining seven children again. It has been very challenging, but our biggest inspiration is her value. It’s like the sun. Once we keep it, we will rise again and fulfill destiny. Thank you so much my mother for all what you gave me. There is nothing I can ever compare to you. *Segun Adeleye, President/ CEO World Stage Limited, is the fourth son of Mama Julianah Ademolahan Adeleye

