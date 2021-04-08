Metro & Crime

Mama Olowu for burial April 16

Remains of Mama Olufunmilayo Olowu (nee Adeniyi) would be committed to mother earth on Aril 16, 2021 at St. James Cemetery, Ijokodo, Ibadan, Oyo State. Olowu died on Sunday January 3, 2021 at the age of 70 years. Olowu hailed from the industrious and popular Adeniyi family of Ijebu-Ode.

She was married to Mr. Agbolade Olowu and were blessed with three children and many grandchildren. The family said in a statement that a Christian Wake would hold on Thursday April 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Anglican Church, Arapaja, Odo-Ona Kekere, Ibadan, at 4pm while the Funeral Service is billed for Friday April 16, 2021 at the same church by 11am. The interment follows at St. James Cemetery, Ijokodo, Ibadan. “As part of the new guidance to keep safe during this pandemic period, all COVID-19 protocols will be enforced to make the burial ceremony a huge success and maximum security guaranteed,” the statement added.

