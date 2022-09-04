Mamador empowers women with N1m grant at August meeting

Cooking oil brand, Mamador, hosted yet another inspiring edition of Mamador August Women Meeting, geared towards empowering Nigerian Women. The third edition of the Mamador August Women Meeting themed “Explore your flavour: Harnessing the potentials of the Nigerian Woman” aimed at fostering the innate capabilities of the Nigerian Woman as an individual and collectively for growth was held recently.

The event began with a masterclass by business marketing expert, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, who educated women on Leveraging online platforms to improve businesses. The gathering, which had a live audience and was also live streamed online via the brand’s social media platforms, had in attendance women from various walks of life and ethnic backgrounds.

The meeting featured a panel comprising of distinguished women like the moderator Titi Oyinsan, Nigerian Television host and media personality; Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, Author and Founder of Business Lab Academy; Oluwakemi Longe, Fitness Coach and Founder of KayFits Club; Ify Monye Mogekwu, Food blogger and Founder of Ify’s Kitchen, and Chioma Mbanugo, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, as they discussed the theme “Explore your Flavour”, and explored the immense potential of the Nigerian woman.

Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, explaining the motive behind the initiative, said “Our goal with the Mamador August Women Meeting is to create a platform that will enable women from different professions and diverse backgrounds, to discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations, discover our potential, see the endless and limitless possibilities of life and inspire one another to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.”

Further demonstrating its commitment to women empowerment, Mamador rewarded six female entrepreneurs with One Million Naira worth of grants to support their goals.

In her closing remarks, Fatimat Lawal-Ademo, Assistant Category and Brand Manager, Mamador, thanked women for the contributions they make in the society and hopes that they are motivated to explore their flavour and find fulfillment in their chosen endeavors.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its products include Mamador cooking oil, Mamador seasoning cubes, and Mamador spread for bread.

