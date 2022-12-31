News

Mamador wins Cooking Oil Brand of the Year Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading cooking oil brand, Mamador was recently awarded Cooking Oil Brand of the Year at the annual Women in Marketing and Communications Conference Awards in Lagos. WIMCA is the largest gathering of female-owned brands, marketing and communications professionals in Nigeria.

The conference provides a mentorship platform for young and prospective female professionals and inspires the entrepreneurial spirit in women. Staying true to its new communications, ‘Explore your Flavour’, Mamador recently sponsored a series of women empowerment projects and initiatives, part of which includes Women in Marketing and Communications Conference Awards, Women in Management, Business and Public Service, and Eloy Awards & Conference.

Over the years, Mamador has made vital contributions to the Nigerian society, championing women’s causes, from its innovative Mamador August Meeting, to International Women’s Day Celebration, Corporate social initiatives that have been aimed at women at all levels and its celebration of the Nigerian heroics of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze lauds Nigerian Army on security in S’East

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The pan-Igbo cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifice in restoring security and peace in the South-East and nation at large. The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, gave the commendation yesterday, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, […]
News

APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke hails Benjamin Kalu at 50

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia), has described Spokesman of the Federal House of Representatives and member of House of Representatives (Bende federal constituency), Hon. Benjamin Kalu as an outstanding federal legislator by all standards. While commending the celebrant for his intellectual dexterity, political capacity […]
News Top Stories

APC apologises to Supreme Court Justices

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has apologised to the Justices of the Supreme Court over allegations of reckless statement made against the court by the party. The governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary Convention Planning, Mai Mala Buni made the apology on behalf of the party.   The Supreme Court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica