Mamador wins Cooking Oil Brand of the Year Award

Nigeria’s leading cooking oil brand, Mamador was recently awarded Cooking Oil Brand of the Year at the annual Women in Marketing and Communications Conference Awards in Lagos. WIMCA is the largest gathering of female-owned brands, marketing and communications professionals in Nigeria.

The conference provides a mentorship platform for young and prospective female professionals and inspires the entrepreneurial spirit in women. Staying true to its new communications, ‘Explore your Flavour’, Mamador recently sponsored a series of women empowerment projects and initiatives, part of which includes Women in Marketing and Communications Conference Awards, Women in Management, Business and Public Service, and Eloy Awards & Conference.

Over the years, Mamador has made vital contributions to the Nigerian society, championing women’s causes, from its innovative Mamador August Meeting, to International Women’s Day Celebration, Corporate social initiatives that have been aimed at women at all levels and its celebration of the Nigerian heroics of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

