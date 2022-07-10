Business

Mamador’s new communication inspires Nigerian women to explore their flavours

Staying true to its promise of empowering Nigerian women, premium food brand Mamador produced by PZ Wilmar has launched a new communication titled ‘Explore your Flavour’.

 

The communication which is a wake-up call for women to experience life outside of routines and step into a world of endless possibilities was launched via a digital campaign recently.

 

The digital launch featured empowering conversations leveraging notable personalities/ influencers; veteran Nollywood Actor Ufuoma McDermott, Chef Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen and many others, share their exploration stories and inspire/motivate women to explore the limitless sides of themselves and aim to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

 

The brand equally released a television commercial with the intention of reaching every Nigerian woman and ushering her into an era of exploration and self-fulfilment.

 

Speaking to the new communication and the commitment of the brand to inspiring Nigerian women, Head of marketing PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo stated that the idea behind the ‘Explore your flavours’ theme was born out of a need to inspire women to pursue those forgotten passions and dreams that may have been pushed aside due to circumstantial coercions and life pressures.

 

“The average Nigerian woman is nurturing a potential talent or two which she refuses to explore due to circumstances or maybe societal pressure. Mamador is out to give her that boost of confidence she needs to remember those talents and explore her flavours outside of her usual life routines.”

 

Over the years, Mamador has made strong contributions to the Nigerian society, championing women’s causes, from its innovative virtual Mamador August Meeting, Corporate social initiatives that have been aimed at women at all levels and its celebration of the Nigerian heroics of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

 

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Mamador products include, cooking oil, seasoning cubes and spread.

 

 

 

