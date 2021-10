MamaJ Aviation Consult Limited is set to host the 5th Explore Aviation Careers Conference in Lagos. The mentorship Academy of Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited has announced the hosting of this year’s annual conference, the 5th in the series on Friday, October 29th, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria. The Theme for this year’s conference: ‘Harnessing the potentials of the next skilled Generation of Aviation Professionals’ The event comes up at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Annex, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) at 9 am. This seminar is a career initiative and is held annually with goals mainly to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals and prepare them for the task ahead by introducing them to and providing them mentors to aid navigating into their career paths easier. The programme will also avail the next generation of aviation professionals, aviation career opportunities, introducing them to their career choices, helping them identify the key skills, highlight the valuable and strategic role of aviators, connecting them with the relevant Aviation Training Organization as well as creating a platform for professionals in the industry and aspiring aviators to connect and share knowledge. This is a non-profit career initiative and the primary source of funding for the event is from aviation agencies, corporate sponsors, airlines, private sponsors. The Keynote speaker is Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. The special guest speaker is Engr. Benedict Adeyileka, former Rector, International College of Aviation, Ilorin. Capt. Horace Millar-Jaja, Veteran Pilot, Mr. Oludayo, Director, Aeroport college of Aviation and Travel management, Mr. Babatunde Adeniji, Aviation Consultant, Mrs. Bolaji Agbelusi, and Mrs. Atinuke Dawodu. Other invited dignitaries expected at the seminar are Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, MD, Faan, Captain Mukhtar Yusuf Muye, Director of Airport Operations, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and Capt. Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud, Rector, NCAT. Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited is an aviation company that specializes in the hosting of seminars, training of aviation personnel, an online media platform with a focus on aviation, travel, and tourism news. The company is made up of well-experienced Aviation professionals

