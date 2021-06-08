Mambilla: Sunrise Power sues FG over fresh $400m compensation claim

Sunrise Power Transmission Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPTCL) has filed a fresh $400 million lawsuit at the ICC International Court of Arbitration, Paris, France, against the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN). This is owing to the failure of the Federal Government to fulfil its financial obligation of $200 million to Sunrise Power.

An online news portal, TheCable, reported that the company’s counsel, Mr. Femi Falana, had filed the fresh lawsuit at the arbitration court on May 11, where it asked for $400 million.

Falana stated that the lawsuit was filed under the international court’s expedited procedure rules and should be resolved in six months, since the court operates under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Recall that in October, Shaibu Lau, Senator, representing Taraba North, had said the current realities of the Mambilla hydropower plant showed that the project would not see the light of the day.

Sunrise Power had, on October 10, 2017, dragged Nigeria to arbitration at the court seeking a $2.354 billion award for “breach of contract” in relation to a 2003 agreement to construct the 3,050MW plant in Mambilla, Taraba state, on a “build, operate and transfer” basis.

The company also joined Sinohydro Corporation Limited, the Chinese company currently handling the project, in the arbitration.

To resolve the issue, the Federal Government agreed to pay Sunrise Power $200 million “within 14 days” of the execution of the terms of the agreement on January 21, 2020, and also pay a penalty of 10 per cent in case of a default in fulfilling the settlement agreement — in addition to restoring Sunrise as the local content partner for the $5.8 billion project.

The agreement was signed by the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on behalf of the Federal Government while Leno Adesanya signed as Chairman and CEO of Sunrise — as a precondition to withdraw its arbitration against Nigeria at ICC.

The latter two conditions were, however, removed from the revised settlement agreement presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A month after the agreement was signed, Buhari said the Federal Government did not have $200 million to pay Sunrise Power.

Malami wrote SPTCL to review the negotiation as a result of the “global economic downturn which has resulted in the re-channelling of resources for combating the global Covid-19, coupled with the fact that the Federal Government’s crude oil earnings have slumped from the meltdown.”

But SPTCL warned the Federal Government against flouting the agreement reached with the company. The 3,050-megawatt facility, the biggest plant in the country and the secondlargest hydropower plant in Africa when completed, was conceived in the 1970s but has suffered severe delays.

