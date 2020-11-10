News

Mamman Daura Widely Misunderstood By Many Nigerians – Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Mamman Daura is misunderstood by many in the country.
According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari disclosed this while felicitating with Daura on the occasion of his 81st birthday.
To the President, Daura is “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”
“Mamman Daura is a thoroughbred public administrator with an all-rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.”
President Buhari believes that “it is impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge, and wisdom,” noting that his “unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion, and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, labour meet Thursday over electricity, fuel hike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government will on Thursday meet again with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest over the hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price. The FG is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the […]
News

EFCC arraigns two Benue pension officials over alleged N19m fraud

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benue zonal office, yesterday arraigned the duo of Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omaku, before Justice Moris Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi, over alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19 million.   Charles, a former vicechairman, Nigerian Union of […]
News

FG promises to intervene in erosion control in Imo, says Uzodinma

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured him that the Federal Government would soon intervene in resolving the perennial challenge of flooding in his state. Briefing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the Imo State governor said: “In specific terms, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: