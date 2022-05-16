Mammoth crowd of Ideato PDP faithful welcome Ugochinyere

A large crowd of members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ideato, Imo State, Sunday, welcomed home a House of Representatives hopeful on the platform of the opposition party, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), had earlier arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport in Owerri, the Imo State capital, to a warm welcome by party faithful.

The show of solidarity is coming ahead of the House of Representatives’ primary, which the PDP has scheduled for Friday, May 20.

At the reception held in his honour, the aspiring parliamentarian was said to have doled out cash and other items worth millions of naira to some party officials of Ideato North and South.

Addressing the jubilant crowd Ugochinyere charged stakeholders of his party, especially the delegates to the forthcoming party primaries in Ideato North and South, to be vigilant, and resist any attempt by undemocratic elements to hijack the exercise.

According to him: “The PDP does not belong to a single individual, so do not allow anybody to intimidate you in a party you have laboured for.

“There will be no more name-dropping and those still hanging around Abuja…will no longer have their way.”

The opposition spokesperson, however, commended the efforts of the National Chairman of PDP Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, towards enthroning justice and fairness in the party.

