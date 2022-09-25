News Top Stories

Mamu: FG should invite Gumi For interrogation –Rtd Gen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA Comment(0)

The last may not have been heard about the arrest of a negotiator, Mr. Tukur Mamu, as a retired General of the Nigerian Army has demanded the immediate invitation, and interrogation of a Kaduna-based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi.

The retired one-star General, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, said the respected Islamic teacher should naturally be a person of interest to the Federal Government, considering the relationship that exists between him and Mamu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Apart from being Gumi’s spokesperson, Mamu had been involved in the negotiation for the release of Abuja/Kaduna train passengers, abducted by suspected bandits in March.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the DSS had said that incriminating materials were found in Mamu’s residence, during a search operation by security operatives.

In a terse statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Service had said: “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office.

“During the processes, incriminating materials, including military accoutrements were recovered.”

Asked if he supports calls in some quarters for the invitation of Gumi, the retired senior officer said: “Of course…That is the irresistible thing. Honestly, it is an irresistible conclusion to be drawn from government that the man ought to be invited”

According to him: “If you arrest somebody, who is my spokesperson, in a situation where I had acted, where I had posited to act as a negotiator, between that group (suspected bandits), and my government, and somebody, who (allegedly) speaks on my behalf, is accused, or is arrested, and the evidence are there to find out that his act, or his omission, in many cases, (allegedly) incriminated me (the person he purports to be acting for), then what is bad about the government inviting me (Sheikh Gumi, in the instance), to make some clarifications on issues that have already affected my personality.

“So, there is nothing bad about inviting Sheikh Gumi, to come and clarify one or two things.

“So, government should not drag their foot to call Sheikh Gumi to come and make some clarifications. The government should not drag its feet to call Sheikh Gumi to question him.

“Why should they drag their feet, to invite Gumi, to question him, to make clarifications as to what and what have been said by his spokesperson. So, there is nothing bad about that”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Matawelle)
News Top Stories

Niger govt to Matawalle: Zamfara is sanctuary to bandits

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has debunked claims by the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, that bandits and criminals attacking the state are from Niger. Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Minna, yesterday, told our correspondent that bandits terrorizing the state always return […]
News

Attack on INEC facilities, plot by APC to abort 2023 poll – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to be blamed for the spate of attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country. T he alleged that the attacks were plot to by the APC stop the 2023 general election. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola […]
News Top Stories

Eviction: Northern govs warn against attacks on herdsmen

Posted on Author Musa Pam and Baba Negedu

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), yesterday, expressed concern over reports that herdsmen belonging to a particular ethnic group were being targeted and evicted in some parts of the South-East and South-West geopolitical zones, leading to loss of lives and properties. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, who addressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica