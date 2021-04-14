Metro & Crime

Man, 18, stabs friend to death over mobile phone in Adamawa

Clement Ekong, Yola

 

Clement Ekong, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Abdulkarim Adamu for allegedly stabbing his friend, Ayuba Hassan, with a knife to death during a fight over an Infinix mobile phone in Mubi North Local Government Area.
The  Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who also confirmed the arrest, said the suspect, who is currently cooling off in one of the cells, would soon be  charged to court for prosecution after investigation.
Abdulkarim Adamu,18, is allegedly accused of using his long knife to stab his 27-year-old friend on his hand and chest leading to his death on the spot over a mobile phone valued at N55,000.
The suspect, who resides in Mubi and is said to have come from Gombe State, told our Correspondent how the deceased called him and two of their friends on Saturday last week, where they all met and conspired to go and steal jerry cans containing fuel at a particular filling station in the town.

Reporter

