Man, 2 wives, son, 3 others die in boat accident in Niger community

At least seven persons have been died in a boat accident at Zhigiri village in Shiroro Local Government of Niger State following a high current from the Zungeru Dam waters.

New Telegraph learnt that a man, Muazu Babangida, his two wives and a son and other relatives died in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.

Findings have it that the incident occurred when the villagers were heading to Dnaweto; a neighboring village in the hin terland for a naming ceremony at about 4pm that same day. In statement issued by the spokesperson of Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis M. Saba Esq and made available to Journalists yesterday in Minna, he decried the current challenges caused by the creation of the dam in the community.

According to him, “prior to the construction of the Zungeru Dam, traveling between these two villages was by land and not water transportation, as the terrain was majorly dry and motorable. “This is one of the social upheavals occasioned by the construction of the dam.”

At the time of this report, one corpse is yet to be recovered from the water. Salis Saba, however, called on HYPPADEC to as matter of urgency, respond to this devastating incident and provide safety measures to include life jackets among others to help the people adapt to their new way of life and to also prevent future occurrence of this ugly incident as done by the commission to the Warra Community of Kebbi State in a recent boat mishap.

