Man, 20, sexually assaults minor in Lagos

A 20-year-old man, Ayo Adenupebi has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Akodo area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt was arrested by detectives attached to Akodo Police Station for sexually assaulting the minor who lives on the same street with him.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday, said the incident was reported after the victim’s elder sister noticed blood stains on the victim’s thigh on September 1, at about 6pm.

When asked, the victim alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted her and warned her against telling anyone including her parents. Ajisebutu said following the report made at the Akodo Police Division by the victim’s father, detectives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, but pleaded for leniency. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution. Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The CP, however, condemned the criminal act, admonishing parents and guardians to keep an eye on their wards, particularly female children to avoibeing sexually violated by shameless and irresponsible men preying on innocent female victims in the neighbourhood.

