Metro & Crime

Man, 20, sexually assaults minor in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

 

A 20-year-old man, Ayo Adenupebi has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old girl in the Akodo area of Lagos State.

The suspect, it was learnt was arrested by detectives attached to the Akodo Police Division for sexually assaulting the minor who lives on the same street with him.

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer PPRO CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement Wednesday, said the incident was reported after the victim’s elder sister noticed blood stains on the victim thigh on September 1, at about 6pm. When asked, the victim alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted her and warned her against telling anyone including her parents.

Ajisebutu said following the report made at the Akodo Police Division by the victim’s father, detectives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded for leniency.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution. Meanwhile, the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The CP, however, condemned this criminal act, and admonished parents and guardians to keep an eye on their wards, particularly the female children, to avoid being sexually violated by shameless and irresponsible men preying on innocent female victims in the neighbourhood.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We’ve been abandoned, Bayelsa flood victims cry out

Posted on Author Reporter

*We’re working on something, says govt Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa People displaced by flooding at the weekend complained about the inability of the Bayelsa State government to house them in Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. They also complained that the state government has not provided them with relief materials to ease their suffering disclosing that the […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t attract curses, Ebonyi monarch warns settlers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Traditional ruler of Amagu community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Godffery Makwo, yesterday told settlers in Ovumte land settlement not to push the community to curse them.   According to him, the community will pronounce curse on them, if they continue to oppose the parcellation of the settlement.   The […]
Metro & Crime

Security guard swindles tenants of N5.7m, flees

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to Ikeja Police Division have launched a manhunt for a security guard attached to Emerald Court Estate, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State. The security guard, identified simply as Abacha, allegedly swindled about 30 prospective tenants of about N5.7 million.   The suspect reportedly collected the money from the prospective tenants as rent for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica