MAN: 200% AGO price causing high inflation rate, production cost

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed concern that the over 200 per cent increase in the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), better known as diesel is taking a huge burden on the manufacturing sector. In particular, MAN stated the price increase is fueling production cost of manufacturers, which they said is a danger signal for the country’s economy.

Consequently, the association said that the increase in the diesel price caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, is already causing monumental disruption on production, adding that Nigerians should expect exacerbated increase in manufacturing items, food items prices, with more hyper inflation rate on the horizon. Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir told Saturday Telegraph in Lagos on Friday that the implications of the increase in the price of AGO on the Nigerian economy and the manufacturing sector is getting out of hand with the real sector operators feeling the pains heavily in the course of production.

He said, “Over the years, the manufacturing sector has been battered by numerous familiar challenges that have plummeted the number of industries in Nigeria and converted industrial hubs in many parts of the country to warehouses of imported goods and event centres.

