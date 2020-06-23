Man, 22, arraigned in Ibadan for having sex with pig

A 22- year-old piggery attendant, Ayokunbi Olaniyi, was arraigned Tuesday before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig owned by his employer.

Upon being arrested in connection with the unnatural crime, the police charged Olaniyi, who resides in Elewi-Odo area of Iwo Road, Ibadan, and charged him with a one-count charge of unnatural offence.

The Prosecution counsel, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the defendant “on April 2, at about 4 p.m. at Elewi- Odo, Ibadan, allegedly had sex with a pig against the order of nature”.

He alleged that the defendant was working for Mrs Adenike Taiwo in her pig farm in Elewi-Odo area, Ibadan where the crime allegedly took place, noting that “the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II , Laws of Oyo State, 2000”.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence while his Counsel, Mr Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms, stressing that the owner of the pig had forgiven the defendant.

