Metro & Crime

Man, 22, arraigned in Ibadan for having sex with pig

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

A 22- year-old piggery attendant, Ayokunbi Olaniyi, was arraigned Tuesday before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig owned by his employer.
Upon being arrested in connection with the unnatural crime, the police charged Olaniyi, who resides in Elewi-Odo area of Iwo Road, Ibadan, and charged him with a one-count charge of unnatural offence.
The Prosecution counsel, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the defendant “on April 2, at about 4 p.m. at Elewi- Odo, Ibadan, allegedly had sex with a pig against the order of nature”.
He alleged that the defendant was working for Mrs Adenike Taiwo in her pig farm in Elewi-Odo area, Ibadan where the crime allegedly took place, noting that “the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II , Laws of Oyo State, 2000”.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence while his Counsel, Mr Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms, stressing that the owner of the pig had forgiven the defendant.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 Group frowns at poor crowd control measures of banks in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A Non-governmental Organisation, Covid-19 Volunteers of Bayelsa State, on Tuesday frowned at the poor crowd control measures being used by banks in the state. The NGO said if nothing was done about it, the number of cases will triple in the coming weeks. Speaking shortly after the enlightenment campaign for staff and customers of banks […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo CAN gives guidelines for churches’ re-opening

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Ahead of the reopening of worship centers in Oyo State as directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter has recommended multiple services in all churches. Speaking in Ibadan Thursday, the new CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said the measure was to fulfil the state government’s conditions regarding the […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC storms Abia, seals hotel, housing estate

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday sealed a hotel and a housing estate in Umuahia, Abia State. At press time, the owners of the hospitality facility – Benac Hotel – opposite the Mata Dei Catholic close to the State Radio/ TV station, the BCA, and the housing estate at the former location of Umuahia […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: