Metro & Crime

Man, 22, beaten to death for allegedly stealing iPhone 6

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly beating a 22-year-old man, Tunji George to death for allegedly stealing an iPhone 6. The suspects: Felix Sunday, Shomuye Musa and Oluwatobi Michael were arrested on Wednesday in Ado Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report by one Bola George who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters that her brother was alleged to have stolen the phone at Keke Hotel in Iyana Iyesi-Ota consequent upon which he was tied with rope in the hotel and tortured to death. “Having realised that, the victim was about to give up the ghost, the suspects quickly rushed him to the hospital, but before they got to the hospital, the victim had died,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, following the report, the DPO of Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene, where two of the suspects were apprehended, while the remaining one was arrested in the hotel. “On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that, they strongly suspected the deceased as the person who stole the iPhone 6 and in order to recover the said phone from him, they decided to torture him not knowing that it will result to his death,” the PPRO said. He disclosed that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary Ota for autopsy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill Catholic priest, kidnap brother, 17 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

…killings are unfortunate, says CAN   Bandits on Friday night abducted and killed a Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Minna, Rev Father John Gbakaan Yaji, at Tufa village on Lambata-Lapai Road, Niger State.   On Saturday night, gunmen abducted 17 people in three communities in Bassa/Kukoki ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger […]
Metro & Crime

Tragedy as DSS operative killed  inside hotel in  Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

  An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) was reportedly killed by some soldiers on Friday evening inside an hotel in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State.   It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 7.30pm, at an hotel located along NTA Road, where one of the soldiers was alleged to […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi set to implement community policing as Umahi appoints advisory committee

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has moved to appoint traditional monarchs, and heads of security agencies in the state to kick-start community policing in his domain. This was made known in a statement, signed and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica