Man, 22, beaten to death for allegedly stealing iPhone 6

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly beating a 22-year-old man, Tunji George to death for allegedly stealing an iPhone 6. The suspects: Felix Sunday, Shomuye Musa and Oluwatobi Michael were arrested on Wednesday in Ado Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report by one Bola George who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters that her brother was alleged to have stolen the phone at Keke Hotel in Iyana Iyesi-Ota consequent upon which he was tied with rope in the hotel and tortured to death. “Having realised that, the victim was about to give up the ghost, the suspects quickly rushed him to the hospital, but before they got to the hospital, the victim had died,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, following the report, the DPO of Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene, where two of the suspects were apprehended, while the remaining one was arrested in the hotel. “On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that, they strongly suspected the deceased as the person who stole the iPhone 6 and in order to recover the said phone from him, they decided to torture him not knowing that it will result to his death,” the PPRO said. He disclosed that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary Ota for autopsy.

Like this: Like Loading...