Man 22, kidnaps, kills, buries 16-year-old neighbour in Kano

Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested one Anas Sa’idu, a 22 year old for the alleged offence of culpable homicide and kidnapping of his 16 year old neighbour Tijjani Kabiru.

 

Briefing journalists, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the command received a complaint from one Alhaji Kabiru of kwanar Dangora Town in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State that his son Tijjani Kabiru, 16 year old was kidnapped.

 

The Police Spokesperson said the complaint disclosed that ransoms of one Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira as well as Twenty Thousand Naira MTN recharge card were demanded by the kidnappers.

 

He pointed out that two weeks after the kidnap incident, the command’s Puff Adder operatives arrested one Anas Sa’idu in connection to the alleged offences. Speaking to journalists, the suspect said he invited the victim to a farmland with the alleged intent to kidnap him.

 

He explained that when he realised that he has no secured place to keep the victim captive; he strangled him to death and buried him in a shallow grave at the outskirt of their home town hours after the kidnapping

 

He confessed to have taken some drugs before committing the act. The suspect pleaded to be sentenced to death by hanging before public. DSP Abdullahi Haruna added that the suspect led a Medical Team and Team of detectives to the scene where he buried the victim.

 

He explained that the body was exhumed, examined and released to the victim’s relatives for burial.

 

The command noted that though the suspect has confessed to have carried out the alleged act singlehandedly, the command’s Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani has directed an advance investigation for more possible breakthroughs and arrest of accomplices if any.

