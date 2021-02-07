Man, 23, dies in Jos after hiding inside well to evade EFCC arrest

A young man simply identified as ‘David’, age 23, has been confirmed dead after he was brought out from a well in ECWA Staff Community, Farin Gada area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph in Jos on Sunday.

Ubah said the young man and six of his friends were said to have tried to evade arrest from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives ho wanted to apprehend him over alleged cyber crimes and fraud

New Telegraph learnt that six others were, however, arrested by the EFCC officials while their five exotic cars and other gadgets were seized.

A security man attached to the building, Mr Francis Gida, told our correspondent that security operatives of the Commission had stormed the house at ECWA staff quarters on Friday at about 6a.m to make the arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...