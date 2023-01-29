Man, 25, arrested for raping 2 minors in Osun

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd), the Commander of Amotekun Corps in Osun State, says men of the corps have arrested a 25-year-old man, for allegedly raping two minors in Osogbo, the state capital.

Adewinmbi, while speaking with journalists on Sunday, said the arrested suspect, who was reported to be a serial rapist, was apprehended after a tip-off by residents of the area where he allegedly committed the act.

He said the suspect lured the minors, ages five and seven, to an uncompleted building in the Akepe Area of Osogbo, where he later raped them.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect is highly notorious and a serial rapist.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime and he has been transferred to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“I want to specially thank residents of the area of the incident, who did well by informing us about what happened. I appreciate them for their support,” Adewinmbi said.

