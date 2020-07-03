Man, 28, defiles 11-year-old girl

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State yesterday remanded in prison custody a 28-year-old man, Oyerinde Oyeniyi, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl. Oyeniyi is being tried for rape and assault. The police prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 14 at 3p.m. at Mokuro area of Ile-Ife, Osun State. Adebayo, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the offences contravened Section 31(1) (2) of the Child’s Right Law of Osun, 2007, and Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge. The defence counsel, Mr. Akin-wumi Babatunde, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

Babatunde said his client would not jump bail but would provide reliable sureties. The Magistrate, A. A. Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum. The magistrate said the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court jurisdiction. He added that the address of the surety must be verified by the prosecutor. The magistrate said the surety must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 8. He adjourned the case till July 28, for mention.

