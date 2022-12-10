Metro & Crime

Man, 29 arrested for raping Down Syndrome lady in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 29-year-old man, Kunle Abati for allegedly raping a 27-year-old lady with Down Syndrome (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 7 in Ilese in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following the report lodged at Ilese Ijebu Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that she sent her daughter on errand at about 7:30 am, but when she returned, she discovered blood stains on her clothes.

She stated further that when she asked her daughter about the blood on her cloth, she took her to the house of the suspect and explained that the suspect had carnal knowledge of her.

 

