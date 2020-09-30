Metro & Crime

Man, 29, to die by hanging for cultism

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday sentenced a 29-year-old man, Gbenga Aluko aka Cherry to death by hanging. Justice Abiodun Adesodun said the penalty for the offence committed and established against the convict was death.

“He is hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May the Lord have mercy on your soul,” the judge ruled. Aluko was said to have on January 23, 2019 at Ado-Ekiti found to be a member of a prohibited society – Eiye Confraternity, contrary to Section 4 of the Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) First Amendment Law No.6, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2017.

In his confessional statement, Aluko said he and his cult members masterminded the killings of some other cult members such as Mercy on NOVA Road, Ajagbe at Mugbagba area all in Ado-Ekiti. He was also said to be involved in duping people and pretending to be a herb seller.

Aluko was also said to be a political thug. The convict gave names of members of his gang, Supreme Eiye Confraternity, as Yemi Effizy, AY Pumping, Wonderful, T Black, Femi and others. To prove his case, the prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, called two witnesses but tendered no exhibit while the convict called no witness but spoke through his counsel, Femi Adetoye.

