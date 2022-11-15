Man, 30 arrested for defiling two teenage sisters in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old self-acclaimed prophet of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Joseph Ogundeji for allegedly defiling two teenage sisters who are members of his church.

The suspect was arrested in the Ajuwon area of the state on Friday, November 11 by operatives of the Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters.

The suspect, it was learnt impregnated one of the sisters who is 16 years old.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta Tuesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ajuwon Divisional Headquarters by the father of the two underage girls.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, the father of the victims told that he discovered that his 16-year-old daughter was pregnant, and when he inquired to know who is responsible for the pregnancy, it was discovered that the prophet is the one who impregnated her.

