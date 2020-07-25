Man, 30, jailed 20 years for fraud in Ibadan

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has sentenced a 30-year-old fraudster, Gabriel Adekola Oluokun, to 20 years imprisonment. According to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in his judgment after the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) had prosecuted him, Oluokun was found guilty for defrauding a Taiwanese to the tune of $22,300. The accused was slammed with a six-count amended charge of obtaining money by false pretence when the commission received a petition from one Nduka Lucious in which he alleged that the convict collected the sum of $22,300 from him in three instalments on the agreement that he would supply 100 metric tonnes of sesame seeds to one Victoria Xhung, a China- based Taiwanese business woman, whom the petitioner represents in Nigeria.
Related Articles
Sane signs five-year deal at Bayern
Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a “great club with big goals” after he signed a five-year contract at the Bundesliga side. The Germany winger, 24, has joined from Manchester City in a deal that could be worth £54.8million, reports the BBC. Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and won two Premier […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
The South must align to rule –Imo APC
The Publicity Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Jones Onwuasoanya has said that Southern Nigeria must align and forge alliances with the North if they must rule. Responding to questions on the possible moves for alignment, realignment and shopping of a favourable presidential candidate for the South, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Adhere strictly to safety protocols, NGO urges older persons
Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an NGO, on Saturday advised older persons to adhere strictly to safety protocols recommended to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the initiative made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Ikokwu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)