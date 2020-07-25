Man, 30, jailed 20 years for fraud in Ibadan

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has sentenced a 30-year-old fraudster, Gabriel Adekola Oluokun, to 20 years imprisonment. According to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in his judgment after the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) had prosecuted him, Oluokun was found guilty for defrauding a Taiwanese to the tune of $22,300. The accused was slammed with a six-count amended charge of obtaining money by false pretence when the commission received a petition from one Nduka Lucious in which he alleged that the convict collected the sum of $22,300 from him in three instalments on the agreement that he would supply 100 metric tonnes of sesame seeds to one Victoria Xhung, a China- based Taiwanese business woman, whom the petitioner represents in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...